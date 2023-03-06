‘Israel’ Fears of Military Youths Revolt Over ‘Judicial’ Reform

Islam Times - The Zionist military chief Herzi Halevi said on Sunday evening he fears that the controversy over the so-called ‘judicial reform’ will lead to more young ‘Israelis’ refusing to enlist, compromising the effectiveness of the occupation army.

Halevi expressed his concerns during a meeting with Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant.According to the army chief, an increasing number of reservists are saying they will refuse to fulfill their voluntary reserve service in protest of the reforms.Faced with this wind of revolt, Gallant urged Netanyahu to start a dialogue between the opposition and the governing coalition on the ‘judicial reform’ to appease protesters and reach a compromise.Meanwhile, former war minister Benny Gantz, who himself opposes the reform, has also expressed his alarm at the spirit of protest sweeping through the military, saying that weakening the army—and therefore ‘Israel’—was not the right way to express opposition to the bill.The statements came hours after 37 out of 40 reserve pilots of an elite ‘Israel’ Air Force unit announced that they would not participate in some of the exercises scheduled this week in protest against the ‘judicial’ overhaul.