Monday 6 March 2023 - 11:16

Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot

The FSB pinned the alleged assassination attempt on a Ukraine-based Russian-born Neo-Nazi, who claimed credit for a cross-border raid last week.

The plot apparently involved rigging a bomb to the car of Russian billionaire entrepreneur Konstantin Malofeev, owner of the Christian-focused TV channel Tsargrad, the service said in a statement.

It compared the plan to the assassination of political activist and journalist Darya Dugina, whose car was blown up last August near Moscow. The FSB alleged that the murder was orchestrated by Ukraine’s special services.

The FSB named Denis Kapustin, leader of the so-called Russian Volunteer Corps [RDK], as the mastermind of the latest conspiracy. The statement described him as “acting under the control of the SBU,” the Security Service of Ukraine.

Kapustin entered the international media spotlight last week, after his organization conducted a cross-border raid in Russia’s Bryansk Region. He claimed the operation was authorized by the Ukrainian government, contradicting statements by Ukrainian officials, who distanced Kiev from it. Two civilians were reported killed by the RDK squad after it infiltrated Russia.

The FSB has shared footage, which it claimed to show a man planting a bomb on Malofeev’s car. It happened at some point during the winter judging by the amount of snow on the ground. The Mercedes vehicle was moved to a secure location, where bomb experts removed the device, according to the video.

The agency claimed that Kapustin was responsible for another attempted “terrorist attack,” which it said happened in August 2022 in Volgograd Region. It shared footage showing a car, its windshield apparently riddled with bullets, and at least two bodies, with a handgun lying on the floor next to one of them. The same clip featured a fuel can planted next to a gas pipeline, presumably an improvised explosive device that would have been used to sabotage it.

According to the FSB, the two plotters, who were killed after resisting arrest, belonged to radical right-wing groups organized by Kapustin. Their surnames were Keyner and Ushkov, it said.

Malofeev commented on the news, assuring that nobody was hurt in the alleged plot and stating that no incident could change his “impassioned and honest patriotic position.” He said he hoped there would be justice for the assassination of Dugina.
