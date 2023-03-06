0
Monday 6 March 2023 - 11:23

Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan

The Foreign and Expatriates Ministry of Syria praised the honorable stance of Golan citizens who have rejected Israeli settlement and colonial policies aimed at stealing land and building wind turbines.

The turbines would seize over 600 hectares of agricultural lands, a move aimed at imposing Israeli control and displacing Golan residents.

The Syrian ministry affirmed that these actions violate international law, legitimacy, and UN resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 497 of 1981.

Syria reiterated that the Golan is an essential part of its territory and vowed to reclaim every bit of its land using all means available.
