0
Monday 6 March 2023 - 21:25

German Chancellor Scholz Warns China

Story Code : 1045261
German Chancellor Scholz Warns China
“I think it would have consequences, but we are now in a stage where we are making clear that this should not happen,” Scholz told CNN during his brief visit to Washington, when asked if Germany would sanction its biggest trade partner China.

Beijing has faced a growing wave of accusations from Western officials and media in the recent weeks of potentially being open to supplying Russia with military aid – an allegation which it denies. China will “stay committed to an independent foreign policy of peace,” Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday, making no mention of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Upon returning to Germany, Scholz refused to answer a direct question about whether US President Joe Biden showed him any concrete evidence to back claims that China was considering weapons deliveries to Russia.

“We all agree that there must be no weapons deliveries, and the Chinese government has stated that it wouldn’t deliver any,” the chancellor told journalists following a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday.

“That is what we are demanding and we are watching it,” Scholz added.

Von der Leyen was less evasive and admitted that “we have no evidence for this so far,” but warned that the West will remain cautious and “observe” Beijing’s compliance. However, she avoided saying whether the EU would sanction China, dismissing it as a “hypothetical question that can only be answered if it were to become reality and fact.”

China has repeatedly denied the accusations. Last week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Washington was peddling “false information about weapons” and sanctioning Chinese firms “for no reason,” describing this as “hypocritical” and “a blatant act of bullying.”

Washington is already fueling the fire in Ukraine by “pouring weapons into one side of the conflict, thus prolonging the fight and making peace elusive,” Mao added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
6 March 2023
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
6 March 2023
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
5 March 2023
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
4 March 2023
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
4 March 2023
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
2 March 2023