0
Monday 6 March 2023 - 21:26

Iranian FM Spox: Lies about Iran Won’t Help “Israel” Evade Collapse

Story Code : 1045262
Iranian FM Spox: Lies about Iran Won’t Help “Israel” Evade Collapse
“Media lies about Iran are nothing new; but the surge [in the lies] over the recent months is due to different reasons,” Nasser Kanaani said in a post on his Twitter account on Sunday.

“One important reason is that the apartheid ‘Israeli’ regime has been grappling for a long time with a political conflict, turmoil, street rallies and an internal crisis. However, covering up the truth will not save the regime from its fate, which is inevitable collapse,” the spokesman stated.

In remarks on February 18, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei described the Islamic Republic of Iran's open support for the Palestinian nation as the main reason behind Iranophobia activities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
6 March 2023
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
6 March 2023
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
5 March 2023
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
WHO Urges US to Release Proof on Allegations of COVID Origin
4 March 2023
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
Syria Suffers $5.1 Billion in Earthquake Damage: Report
4 March 2023
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
CNN Reveals Reason for Firings at Key US Nuclear Base
2 March 2023