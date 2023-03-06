Iran, UN Discuss Aid Delivery to Quake-Hit Syria

Islam Times - Senior Adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji held a phone conversation with the UN Secretary General's special representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to discuss aid delivery to Syria following the recent earthquakes.

During the call, the two officials evaluated and discussed the latest developments in the political and field scene of the Arab country, particularly the humanitarian consequences and heavy material damages caused by the earthquakes.Both officials emphasized the importance of facilitating the delivery of aid to the Syrian people and avoiding politicization of the issue.Khaji expressed his opposition to sanctions and the existing obstacles in delivering aid and called for an increase and acceleration in the unconditional transfer of international humanitarian aid to the country. He also highlighted the difficult living conditions of the earthquake victims."The urgent priority now is to increase and accelerate the transfer of unconditional international humanitarian assistance to Syria," Khaji said.The call comes amidst ongoing concerns over the delivery of aid to Syria amid the US-led sanctions, as the country continues to face a dire humanitarian situation exacerbated by conflict and natural disasters.