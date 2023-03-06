Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Visit Russia in Mid-March

Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad will visit Russia in mid-March, according to the Vedomosti newspaper, which quoted an unnamed source in the Russian presidency.

Russian experts suggest that Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss bilateral relations, the Ukrainian issue, and the normalization of relations between Damascus and Ankara.Experts say that the visit may also aim to obtain support in the face of the energy crisis and the consequences of the devastating earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, RT reported.Kyrill Semyonov, an expert in the Russian Council on International Affairs, stressed the importance of developing common approaches between the parties, especially since Damascus has begun to maintain active contacts with Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and other Arab countries.Nikolai Sukhov, a senior researcher at the Center for Middle East Studies at IMEMO RAS, believes that the main issues on the negotiating table in Moscow will be humanitarian aid to Damascus following the earthquakes. The issue of fuel supplies and attracting investments to Syria is also important, according to Sukhov, and therefore, the leaders may discuss bilateral trade issues.Sukhov believes that the normalization of relations between Ankara and Damascus through Moscow's mediation will certainly be on the negotiating agenda. The expert concluded that the Turks show interest in continuing the dialogue, although Syria sets "difficult" conditions regarding the way the Turks should act in the north of the country.The Syrian presidency has not yet commented on the news of the upcoming visit.