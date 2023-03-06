0
Monday 6 March 2023 - 22:49

DPRK Engineers Develop Rocket Engine That Guarantees Satellite Launch Capability: Report

Story Code : 1045269
DPRK Engineers Develop Rocket Engine That Guarantees Satellite Launch Capability: Report
"The DPRK achieved total success in developing a high-power rocket engine, designed to take a carrier rocket into space, which makes it possible to guarantee launch of various satellites to their relevant orbits," the official said, TASS reported.

He also said that the DPRK managed to make its satellites multi-purpose and highly efficient.

"A vigorous work is underway to introduce space scientific achievement in various areas, including agriculture, fishery, weather forecast, communications, natural resource survey, land management and disaster prevention," Pak Kyong-Su added.

"All these successes indicate a bright future for the DPRK space program," the official concluded.

The interview was dedicated to the 14th anniversary of Pyongyang signing the international Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in the Exploration and Use of Outer Space, including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (the Outer Space Treaty).
