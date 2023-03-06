0
Monday 6 March 2023 - 22:58

China Praises Iran-IAEA Agreement

Mao Ning hoped that the agreement will promote further talks and cooperation on the matter.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal, was established in 2015 with the participation of Iran, the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, and Germany. The deal obliged Iran to limit its nuclear activities and place them under the supervision of the IAEA in exchange for the lifting of previously imposed sanctions.

The United States withdrew from the deal in 2018, putting its future under question. However, the US current President Joe Biden has signaled his willingness to rejoin the JCPOA.

During a visit to Iran on March 4, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed satisfaction with the joint measures developed between Iran and the IAEA, which aim to establish cooperation. Grossi held two rounds of talks with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

China welcomes the efforts made by Iran and the IAEA and hopes that the agreements will effectively promote dialogue and consultation toward the settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue.
