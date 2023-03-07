0
Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 10:10

Iran Develops Ballistic Missiles to Hit Moving Naval Targets

Story Code : 1045332
In comments on Monday, General Baqeri said Iran has gained the technical know-how to produce ballistic missiles capable of hitting moving naval units.

The missile has been tested successfully and is being mass produced, he added, noting that Iran is now among the only three countries in the world that have the know-how to manufacture these missiles.

The top general also said that the new missile will ensure remarkable security at the seas around Iran within a radius of over 1,000 kilometers.

The ballistic missile that streaks in outer space with a speed of Mach 8 and has a range of 1,500 kilometers can hit moving targets with pinpoint accuracy, General Baqeri explained, saying hostile aircraft carriers and warships will not be safe anymore at a distance of 1,500 kilometers from the Iranian coasts.

In November 2022, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps [IRGC] Aerospace Force manufactured a new hypersonic ballistic missile that can penetrate sophisticated air defense systems. The ballistic missile has a high velocity and can maneuver below and above the Earth’s atmosphere.

Iran has in recent years made great headways in manufacturing a broad range of military equipment, including air defense systems that use cutting edge technologies.
Comment


