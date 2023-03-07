New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service

Islam Times - Zionist aircraft have carried out a new strike against Syria, this time targeting the international airport in the northwestern city of Aleppo.

According to Syrian media, quoting a military source, the ‘Israeli’ airstrike was carried out early Tuesday from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, west of the coastal city of Latakia.The military source added that the attack only caused material damage to the runway of Aleppo International Airport, taking the airport out of service.Syrian media had earlier said that the country’s air defenses intercepted ‘Israeli’ missiles coming from the direction of the Mediterranean, shooting down a number of them.The new Zionist strike comes as the international airport in Aleppo is one of the main portals of entry for foreign airplanes carrying humanitarian aid to the victims of the country’s recent devastating earthquake.The ‘Israeli’ act of aggression followed another strike earlier in February when the regime's aircraft hit the Syrian capital and areas around it, especially a number of residential buildings in Kafr Sousa neighborhood in central Damascus. Tal al-Masih near the city of Shahba, north of al-Suwayda in southwestern Syria was another target of that attack.Syria's Health Ministry said five people were martyred in the strike, including one soldier, while fifteen others were sustained injuries, some of them critically.The Zionist occupation regime frequently violates Syrian sovereignty by targeting positions inside the country.The Tel Aviv regime has been a main supporter of terrorist groups that have battled the government of President Bashar al-Assad since the foreign-backed militancy erupted in Syria in early 2011.Syria has repeatedly complained to the UN over ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.