0
Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 13:10

Iran to Never Back Down from Supporting Palestine, Resistance: Amir Abdollahian

Story Code : 1045365
Iran to Never Back Down from Supporting Palestine, Resistance: Amir Abdollahian
Addressing a conference on the diplomacy of resistance in Tehran on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said all Iranians will remain committed to the Palestinian issue until the establishment of a united government with al-Quds as its capital.
 
Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat pointed to his country’s steadfastness in the “path of diplomacy and negotiations” to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement and expressed Tehran’s resolve to continue its bids to reach an agreement based on its national interests.
 
“We have explicitly told the US and the Western parties that observing Iran’s red lines and securing national interests as well as reaching an agreement to which all parties would show their adherence are on our serious agenda,” the top Iranian diplomat said.
 
He added that Iran would never quit the negotiating table and it has proved that it has never retreated from its red lines even during the recent foreign-backed riots in the country.
 
Iran showed to the world the peaceful nature of its nuclear program by signing the nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], with six world states — namely the US, Germany, France, Britain, Russia and China. But, Washington’s unilateral withdrawal in May 2018 and its subsequent re-imposition of sanctions against Tehran left the future of the deal in limbo.
 
Negotiations between the parties to the nuclear deal kicked off in Vienna in April 2021, with the intention of bringing the US back into the agreement and putting an end to its “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.
 
The discussions, however, have been at a standstill since August 2022 due to Washington’s insistence on not lifting all of the anti-Iran sanctions and offering the necessary guarantees that it will not exit the agreement again.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
7 March 2023
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
7 March 2023
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
6 March 2023
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
6 March 2023
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
6 March 2023
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
5 March 2023
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023