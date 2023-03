Islam Times - Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday appointed Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as the country’s new prime minister.

A statement by the emir’s office, the Amiri Diwan, said Sheikh Mohammed was appointed prime minister after the emir accepted the resignation of Sheikh Khalid.

Sheikh Mohammed replaced former Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani.