0
Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 13:24

Some People Arrested Regarding Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings Issue: Deputy Minister

Story Code : 1045376
Some People Arrested Regarding Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings Issue: Deputy Minister
Sayyed Majid Mirahmadi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the country's intelligence agencies, some people have been arrested in 5 provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation into the cases.
 
Since November 2022, some Iranian students have reported symptoms of poisoning while in school. The outbreak started in Qom before expanding to other cities.
 
In most cases, students suffered respiratory problems, nausea, fatigue and dizziness, while some were hospitalized.
 
Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called the suspected poisoning of students in Iran's schools an “unforgivable and big” crime, calling on authorities to seriously pursue the issue.
 
Imam Khamenei noted that responsible bodies, including intelligence and law enforcement agencies, should find the origin of the crime, as well as the agents and the masterminds.
 
"This is a crime, as it is perpetrated against the most innocent members of society, the children. It also causes fear and psychological insecurity in society and worries families. These issues should be followed seriously, and if the perpetrators are convicted, there will be no amnesty for them. And they must be punished and their punishment should serve as a lesson," Imam Khamenei said.
 
Iran’s President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi has also ordered the ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the poisoning cases.
 
“The enemy’s new conspiracy of creating fear in the hearts of students… and their parents is a crime and an inhumane act,” he said during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Comment


Featured Stories
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
7 March 2023
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
7 March 2023
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
6 March 2023
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
6 March 2023
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
6 March 2023
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
5 March 2023
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023