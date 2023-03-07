Some People Arrested Regarding Iranian Schoolgirl Poisonings Issue: Deputy Minister

Islam Times - Deputy of Iran’s Interior Minister said that some members were arrested in links to the issue of schoolgirl poisonings across Iran.

Since November 2022, some Iranian students have reported symptoms of poisoning while in school. The outbreak started in Qom before expanding to other cities.

In most cases, students suffered respiratory problems, nausea, fatigue and dizziness, while some were hospitalized.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei called the suspected poisoning of students in Iran's schools an “unforgivable and big” crime, calling on authorities to seriously pursue the issue.

Imam Khamenei noted that responsible bodies, including intelligence and law enforcement agencies, should find the origin of the crime, as well as the agents and the masterminds.

"This is a crime, as it is perpetrated against the most innocent members of society, the children. It also causes fear and psychological insecurity in society and worries families. These issues should be followed seriously, and if the perpetrators are convicted, there will be no amnesty for them. And they must be punished and their punishment should serve as a lesson," Imam Khamenei said.

Iran’s President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi has also ordered the ministers of intelligence and interior to follow up on the poisoning cases.

“The enemy’s new conspiracy of creating fear in the hearts of students… and their parents is a crime and an inhumane act,” he said during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Sayyed Majid Mirahmadi made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that following the intelligence activities of the country's intelligence agencies, some people have been arrested in 5 provinces and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation into the cases.