Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 21:27

Israeli Forces Kill Four Palestinians during Raid on Jenin Camp

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a brief statement that there were "3 injured people, including one with a serious injury to the chest, arrived at the Jenin Governmental Hospital. Two of those injuries were in the thigh and shoulder.

"Palestine TV reported that occupation forces had "besieged a house inside the Jenin camp." The owner of the house did not know about the action until he witnessed the sight on the news, it added.

Special units hid in civilian cars to storm the camp and besiege the house, the report said. "Military vehicles accompanied by a bulldozer followed the civilian car to besiege the camp."

The house was shelled and smoke could be seen rising from it, witnesses told the Anadolu agency. Drones could also be seen operating overhead.

The Israeli regime army said in a brief statement "Our forces operating in Jenin" without giving further details.
