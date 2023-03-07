0
Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 22:20

Kremlin Sees No Conditions for Transition to Peace in Ukraine

Story Code : 1045444
Kremlin Sees No Conditions for Transition to Peace in Ukraine
"The special military operation is ongoing. There are no prerequisites for transition to peace in this situation. Therefore, Russia has been achieving its tasks and goals by continuing the special op," he said, commenting on whether Beijing’s peace proposals could amend the situation, TASS reported.

Also, Peskov said that China as a large and powerful country "cannot but have its say on problems standing high on the global agenda."

"We are very attentive to the proposals our colleagues in Beijing come up with," the Kremlin spokesman assured.

When asked how important could the issue be at the coming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Peskov said that the two countries maintained communication at various levels and that the two leaders "have been enjoying quite a busy and trusting dialogue."
Comment


Featured Stories
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
7 March 2023
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
7 March 2023
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
6 March 2023
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
6 March 2023
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
6 March 2023
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
5 March 2023
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
Trump Says He Would End Ukraine War in "One Day"
5 March 2023
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
Tens of Thousands of Zionists Join Protests in Tel Aviv
5 March 2023
Top US General in “Israel”
Top US General in “Israel”
4 March 2023
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
Int’l Activists Rallying in Support of Huwara Attacked by Israeli Forces
4 March 2023