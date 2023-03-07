Bomb Attack in Eastern Iraq Leaves Eight Dead

Islam Times - Eight people were killed and four others were wounded in a bomb attack in the eastern province of Diyala in Iraq on Monday, according to a local security source.

Major Alaa al-Saadi from the Diyala police reported that a roadside bomb, planted by unidentified armed men, exploded in the evening near a civilian car outside the town of Maqdadiyah, which is located 100 km northeast of Baghdad, the National Iraqi News Agency reported.A security source announced last night that six civilians were killed including three children and three others were injured in the terrorist attack.Iraqi security forces have sealed off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.Despite the defeat of Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) across Iraq in 2017, sporadic attacks still occur in the country. The terror group has been responsible for a number of attacks on crowded areas such as markets, cafes, and mosques.