Palestinians Rally to Condemn Israeli Crime against Jenin

Islam Times - A group of Palestinians took to the streets in the occupied territories and declared their opposition to the Zionist regime's crime against Jenin in support of Palestinian prisoners.

A large number of soldiers of the Israeli regime attacked the city of Jenin in the West Bank on Tuesday, and they faced resistance from the Palestinian resistance forces.The Ministry of Health of Palestine announced that in these clashes, 5 Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers and dozens of others were injured.On Tuesday evening, the city of Tulkarem in Palestine was the scene of a massive march condemning the recent crimes committed by the Zionists in Jenin and the people took to streets in support of the Palestinian prisoners.Also; in a statement on Tuesday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Jordan strongly condemned the attack by the Israeli military on various Palestinian cities, especially Jenin.In this statement, Amman emphasized the necessity of stopping the escalation of tensions.In response to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in various areas of the West Bank, anti-Zionist operations have greatly increased in recent months; in such a way that the political leaders and military and security institutions of this regime admit their inability to deal with these operations and warn about its expansion.