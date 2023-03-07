0
Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 22:45

Millions Marching, Celebrating Birth Anniv. of Imam Mahdi

Jamkaran Mosque, six kilometers east of Qom, has long been a sacred place, at least since 373 A.H., 17th of Ramadan (22 February 984 C.E.), when according to the mosque website, one Sheikh Hassan ibn Muthlih Jamkarani is reported to have met the 12th Imam along with the prophet Al-Khidr. 

Jamkarani was instructed that the land they were on was "noble" and that the owner — Hasan bin Muslim — was to cease cultivating it and finance the building of a mosque on it from the earnings he had accumulated from farming the land.

Tomorrow, March 8, 2023, and Shaban 15, 1444 AH, is the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (AS), who was born in 255 AH, 1,189 years ago. 

Shia Muslims believe that Madi (AS) is alive, living among the people, and expecting the permission of God to reappear and make the whole world replete with justice as it is replete with oppression.
