Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin

Islam Times - The challenging situation for Russia evolved amid sanctions can be a step towards further sovereignization of the country, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting with Sberbank CEO Herman Gref.

“Certainly, there would be no fortune but misfortune helped: this is nevertheless a strong step towards further sovereignization, growth of our economic and financial sovereignty; this is very important,” the head of state said.Russia has managed to overcome difficulties in general, despite attempts to create problems in different spheres for the country, including the financial sphere, Putin added.