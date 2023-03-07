0
Tuesday 7 March 2023 - 22:47

Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin

“Certainly, there would be no fortune but misfortune helped: this is nevertheless a strong step towards further sovereignization, growth of our economic and financial sovereignty; this is very important,” the head of state said.

Russia has managed to overcome difficulties in general, despite attempts to create problems in different spheres for the country, including the financial sphere, Putin added.
