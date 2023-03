Islam Times - In continuation of its hostile actions, the US imposed new sanctions against eight Iranian individuals and three entities.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said it imposed sanctions on two senior Iranian prison officials it accused of being responsible for serious human rights abuses against women and girls.Washington also put sanctions on Iran's top army commander and a senior official in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.The Treasury said it acted in concert with the European Union, Britain and Australia to mark International Women's Day.