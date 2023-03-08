0
Wednesday 8 March 2023 - 22:26

Zionists Launch Artillery Attack on Gaza's Khan Yunis

Story Code : 1045647
Zionists Launch Artillery Attack on Gaza
Media sources reported that an explosion was heard in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.

Palestinian sources also announced that a border checkpoint belonging to the Palestinian Resistance in the east of Khan Yunis was targeted by the Zionist regime's artillery.

Further details have not yet been released.

The development comes as the Palestinian Resistant forces based in Qaza Strip launched a rocket attack on Occupied Lands early Wednesday.

Their attack came in response to the large-scale attack of the Zionist forces on the Jenin refugee camp which martyred and injured several Palestinians.

News sources in the occupied West Bank in Palestine said on Tuesday that the Zionist Israeli regime's military conducted a major raid on the Jenin camp, martyring and wounding several Palestinians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
7 March 2023
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
7 March 2023
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
6 March 2023
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
The Insecure Entity: Netanyahu Family Security Transferred to Shin Bet
6 March 2023
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
Imam Khamenei: Students’ Poisoning Unforgivable Crime
6 March 2023
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
North Korea Says UN Should Demand End to South Korea-US Military Drills
5 March 2023
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
Palestinians ‘Living in Hell’ under Israeli Occupation: Guterres
5 March 2023