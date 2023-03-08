Islam Times - An explosion was heard in the southern Gaza Strip as the Zionist regime launched an artillery attack against a border checkpoint belonging to the Resistance.

Media sources reported that an explosion was heard in the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.Palestinian sources also announced that a border checkpoint belonging to the Palestinian Resistance in the east of Khan Yunis was targeted by the Zionist regime's artillery.Further details have not yet been released.The development comes as the Palestinian Resistant forces based in Qaza Strip launched a rocket attack on Occupied Lands early Wednesday.Their attack came in response to the large-scale attack of the Zionist forces on the Jenin refugee camp which martyred and injured several Palestinians.News sources in the occupied West Bank in Palestine said on Tuesday that the Zionist Israeli regime's military conducted a major raid on the Jenin camp, martyring and wounding several Palestinians.