Intelligence Ministry to Fully Probe into Schoolgirls’ Health Problems

Islam Times - The Ministry of Intelligence of the Islamic Republic of Iran assured the Iranian people that it will investigate carefully the recent health problems of schoolgirls.

In a statement on Wednesday night, the ministry emphasized that the intelligence apparatus will provide the Iranian people with the results of investigations on different issues.The ministry has kicked off investigating the health problems at some schools throughout the country from the beginning in Qom city."The root causes of certain previous incidents were discovered, but the results cannot be generalized to all other cases; so, an interval is needed to reach precise results," the statement added."The Intelligence Ministry assures that it will use all equipment and technical capabilities in order to finalize the probe into the incidents," said the statement. "The intelligence forces have been facing several challenges and complicated cases so far, and they made all-out efforts and sacrifices to stand against insecurity."The Intelligence Ministry also urged the Iranian people, especially parents of the students not to pay attention to foreign media hype and propaganda, which try to disturb the tranquility of Iranian society.