US House Rejects Resolution to Remove US Forces from Syria

Islam Times - The US House of Representatives rejected a resolution sponsored by Congressman Matt Gaetz that directed President Joe Biden to remove US military forces from Syria within 180 days.

“If Joe Biden wants to keep us in Syria’s war, then he must explain to the American people why, what the goal is, and what winning looks like. Until then, every member of the House of Representatives will vote on the record on whether they support continuing war in Syria or not,” Congressman Gaetz said in a statement.

The United States backs Kurdish militias in Syria, despite protests from Damascus, and currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zur, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located. However, the Syrian government does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and its theft of Syrian oil as state piracy.

Syria’s war on terror has been ongoing since 2011, with various armed insurgent groups, including terrorist organizations, fighting the Syrian army in an attempt to topple the government of President Bashar Assad.

The resolution received mixed support and opposition from both Democratic and Republican members of the House, resulting in a vote of 103-321 against it.