Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Raid, Injure Two in Tank Fire

Islam Times - Israeli forces killed three Palestinians during a raid in a town south of Jenin in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian News and Information Agency (WAFA) on Thursday, citing eyewitnesses.

In a separate incident, Israeli tanks deployed near the Gaza Strip's border with the occupied territories opened fire, injuring two Palestinians. The tanks "stationed near the border fence with Khan Yunis fired several shells at a location and farms east of the city," reported Wafa news agency on Wednesday, citing one of its correspondents. The wounded were taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian Information Center news agency reported that a rocket was fired towards the illegal Israeli settlement of Nir Am in the western part of the occupied territories from the direction of the Gaza Strip.

These incidents occurred a day after Israeli forces killed at least six Palestinians and wounded more than a dozen others during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the occupied West Bank.

Since the beginning of 2023, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces has risen to 77, according to reports.

Palestinian resistance movements, including the Gaza-based Hamas and Islamic Jihad, denounced the deadly raid and vowed to take harsh revenge.

The Israeli unit opened fire at a vehicle with the three men, aged 26, 25, and 22, inside. Another Palestinian was arrested during the raid.