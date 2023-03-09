0
Thursday 9 March 2023 - 09:57

Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail

"Negotiations may not succeed and we will inevitably enter into a decisive battle to end the aggression," the member of Ansarullah Supreme Political Council said.
 
Al-Bukhaiti advised the Yemenis who are fighting for the Saudi coalition to join Ansarullah's forces so that they can finalize the battle as soon as possible.
 
He also pointed to the presence of American and British forces in some Yemeni provinces and said that the US troops presence is to support the Saudi-led coalition's fight while the reality of the coalition's aggression of is evident to everyone.
 
A UN-mediated ceasefire between Ansarullah and the self-proclaimed Yemeni regime, which is supported by Saudi Arabia, broke down last October six months after it went into effect.
 
Since then, Oman, which borders both Yemen and Saudi Arabia, has stepped up efforts to broker a new truce agreement.
 
Saudi Arabia launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 in collaboration with its Arab allies and with arms and logistics support from the US and other Western states.
 
The objective was to reinstall the Riyadh-friendly regime of Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and crush the Ansarullah resistance movement, which has been running state affairs in the absence of a functional government in Yemen.
 
While the Saudi-led coalition has failed to meet any of its objectives, the war has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
