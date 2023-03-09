0
Thursday 9 March 2023 - 12:48

IRGC Unveils New Vessels Equipped with Missiles

IRGC Unveils New Vessels Equipped with Missiles
Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, the IRGC Navy Commander, made the comments in a ceremony in Bandar Abbas held to mark the joining of Ashura and Tariq-class destroyers and the Shahid Mahdavi warship, which is equipped with offensive and defensive systems, to the IRGC Navy's combat forces.

Speaking in the ceremony, Admiral Tangsiri said that with joining the new vessels and boats, the IRGC naval forces will significantly be strengthened.

He noted that the vessels and equipment have been produced through the efforts of the young Iranian military experts, describing the joining of the new vessels as "an important and effective step in improving the level of naval combat power" of the IRGC naval forces.

The commander further noted that the Ashura and Tariq-class vessels have been converted into destroyers with missiles with a range of 10 to 180 km.

The logistics vessel named "Shahid Abdullah Ghorbani" and the ocean liner "Shahid Nader Mahdavi" are heavy, multi-purpose vessels that are capable of carrying and operating different variants of helicopters, drones, high-speed destroyers and missile defense systems, the IRGC navy commander further said.

He further explained about the Shahid Mahdavi ocean liner that it is a domestically-produced vessel designed and manufactured by young Iranian military technicians, adding "it is 2100 tons ship, 240 meters length and 27 meters width, that is equipped with a 3D phased array radar, surface-to-surface, surface-to-air missiles, highly advanced electronic warfare Khordad 3 integrated telecommunication systems with the capability of carrying helicopters, UAVs and operational vessels."

He further said that Shahid Mahdavi ocean liner will give the IRG naval forces the ability to sail in long-distance missions in international waters.
