Islam Times - An explosion took place on Thursday in Balkh Province in northern Afghanistan, the TOLOnews TV channel reported, citing a local security official.

According to the official, as a result of the incident the governor of the province was killed, TASS reported.The explosion occurred inside the office of the local administration during a meeting.Information about other victims and casualties is not available yet.Al Jazeera reported that the explosion resulted in casualties, yet their exact number is unknown.