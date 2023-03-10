0
Friday 10 March 2023 - 03:09

Iran FM Visits Quake-Stricken Syrian City After Turkey

Story Code : 1045844
Iran FM Visits Quake-Stricken Syrian City After Turkey
Amir Abdollahian was welcomed by the Latakia governor upon his arrival on Thursday and is scheduled to visit quake-stricken areas in the province.

During his two-day stay, the top Iranian diplomat will also hold talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

Before heading to Syria, Amir Abdollahian had traveled to Turkey and visited quake-hit areas in the country.

A devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake and series of aftershocks struck southeastern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6

The official death toll has exceeded 52,000 in both countries, with millions still displaced and in desperate need of basic assistance.

Thousands of buildings have been collapsed or heavily damaged in the powerful tremor.

Iran was among the first countries that rushed to the aid of both Turkey and Syria by sending tons of medical, food and sanitary aid. Teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society [IRCS] were also dispatched to the quake-stricken areas for search and rescue operations.

The 15th plane carrying Iran’s humanitarian aid to the Syrian quake victims landed in the northwestern city of Aleppo earlier this month. The consignment included 16 tons of humanitarian aid including medicines, foodstuff, and dried milk.

The UN says over five million people in Syria have been affected by the earthquake and need shelter, food, and medicine. The disaster has multiplied the suffering of Syrians who have endured years of foreign-backed war and western sanctions that left millions dead, displaced, and impoverished.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
Ansarullah: US Encroachment in Al-Mahrah, Hadhramaut Violate Yemen’s Sovereignty
7 March 2023
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
New ‘Israeli’ Attack Targets Aleppo Airport, Puts It Out of Service
7 March 2023
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
Russia’s FSB Thwarts Ukrainian Bomb Assassination Plot
6 March 2023
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
Syria Condemns Israeli Aggression against Citizens in Occupied Golan
6 March 2023