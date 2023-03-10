Three Daesh Militants Killed in Iraqi Military Airstrikes

Islam Times - Iraqi military officials confirmed on Wednesday that three Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) militants were killed in airstrikes in the Saladin province, north of the capital, Baghdad.

The Security Media Cell, a media outlet affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, reported that a unit from the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service was deployed to search the Daesh hideouts that had been targeted by Iraqi F-16 jet fighters the day before in the Balkanah Mountain in the northeast of the province. The troops discovered the bodies of the militants, along with weapons and other equipment.In a separate incident, Daesh militants attacked a security outpost near the town of Tuz Khormatu in the eastern part of Saladin province, killing one security member and wounding another.Despite improvements in security since the defeat of Daesh in 2017, remnants of the group have continued to launch attacks against security forces and civilians in urban centers, deserts and rugged areas.Iraqi security forces continue conducting operations to crack down on the terrorists' activities.