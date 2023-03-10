Damascus Vows to Hold US Officials Accountable for Destabilizing Syria

Islam Times - Damascus has responded to the recent vow by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to hold the Syrian government accountable for what he called “human rights violations and abuses” by calling for US officials who seek to destabilize Syria to be held accountable.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Syrian foreign ministry said, "The American officials who used unlimited funds to destroy Syria and shed the blood of its people must be held accountable."The Syrian government also emphasized that lasting peace in Syria cannot be achieved while US forces remain on Syrian soil.The ministry further stated that "Without funding, support, and armament from the United States of America and its Western allies, the armed terrorist organizations would not have been able to commit massacres against the Syrians and destroy their infrastructure and civilization."This statement was issued in response to Blinken's press statement on Monday, in which he pledged to support international efforts to ensure that human rights violations and abuses committed in Syria have consequences.The Syrian foreign ministry's statement also accused the US government of stealing Syrian resources worth nearly $30 billion, stating that the US should pay this amount to the Syrian people. The ministry further said that US officials cannot absolve themselves of responsibility for their actions in Syria.