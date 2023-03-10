Boko Haram Kills 26 in Surprise Attacks in Northeast of Nigeria

Islam Times - At least 26 people have been killed in surprise attacks by Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s volatile northeastern state of Borno, police said Thursday.

The attacks were first major incidents in the region, which has experienced over a decade of terrorist activities by Boko Haram and its spin-off Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).In Mongumeri. the terrorists in large number attacked a team of special police force on Wednesday in aodt an hour of gun battle.Commissioner of Police, Abdu Umar yesterday confirmed the attack. He told journalists a policeman was killed in the exchange of fire with the terrorists. He also said the police operational vehicle snatched by the terrorists during the attack was later recovered by the military troops in the area.In Dikwa, Boko Haram killed 25 fishermen. One person was also injured," said Umar.He said a large number of terrorists attacked a police special team in Magumeri, some 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the scene of the first incident."Boko Haram attacked our location. They were in large number. We exchanged fire with them. We lost one of our men, but the attack was repelled," he said.He said a police patrol vehicle stolen by the terrorists was recovered through the intervention of the military forces in the area.