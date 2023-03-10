On the Edge of Abyss: “Israeli” AG Freezes Ben Gvir’s Decision Ousting Tel Aviv Police Chief

Islam Times - It seems that “Israel” is dancing on the edge of abyss as its Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara instructed on Friday that the removal of Tel Aviv District Commander Amichai Eshed from his position be frozen immediately, questioning the “legality” of a decision that was widely seen as politically motivated.

This comes as apartheid “Israeli” entity Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir announced on Thursday that Eshed would be transferred to head the police’s Training Department based on a recommendation by “Israel” Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai.The move was considered a stinging dismissal of Eshed, who was believed to harbor ambitions to lead the police force, with Hebrew media indicating Ben Gvir had been grumbling about his ostensibly soft hand with anti-government protesters.In a brief statement responding to Ben Gvir’s announcement, Baharav-Miara’s office said that an initial examination of Eshed’s dismissal “raised severe concern as to the legality and soundness of the process, including the motives informing the decision, the timing of the announcement, and its background.”“Thus,” the statement continued, “the attorney general has instructed the relevant bodies to freeze all decisions and actions in Deputy Commissioner Eshed’s case, pending the orderly completion of the necessary legal review. Let it be clear that until the review is completed… Eshed will remain in his position.In a letter, the former top cops wrote that they were “shocked” by Shabtai’s actions, which they called a “low point in the history of the ‘Israel’ Police,” charging that he had “lost the moral and ethical right to continue” to lead.“You cooperated with a convicted criminal in order to turn the police into a private militia, and in order to satisfy the political whims of an appointed minister,” they wrote, accusing Shabtai of involvement in “the purge of a commander with a backbone.”Before entering office, Ben Gvir was arrested dozens of times and was once convicted of incitement and supporting a Jewish terrorist group.Responding to the former commissioners’ letter, Ben Gvir labeled the group “failed officers who came together after they destroyed the police, destroyed national security, and some of them were also involved in corruption.“It is better if they would sit quietly and not disturb the commissioner’s and the police’s work,” he said.