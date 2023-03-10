0
Friday 10 March 2023 - 21:32

Ansarullah Spox on Restoration of Iran-KSA Relations: Region is in Need of Regaining Security Away from US-Zionist Interventions

Story Code : 1046015
Ansarullah Spox on Restoration of Iran-KSA Relations: Region is in Need of Regaining Security Away from US-Zionist Interventions
Abdul Salam added that the Islamic Umma is in need of regaining its security away from the foreign, mainly US-Zionist, interventions aimed at exploiting the regional rifts and promoting Iranophobia to stir up conflicts and launch a war on Yemen.
 
Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday an agreement aimed at resuming relations between the two countries.
 
Saudi Arab had led a regional coalition to launch a destructive war and impose a starving blockade on Yemen, killing dozens of thousands of innocent civilians and destroying the infrastructure in the impoverished country. Although the United Nations announced a ceasefire in 2022, the coalition continued besieging the Yemenis suffering from dreadful living conditions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023