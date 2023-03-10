Ansarullah Spox on Restoration of Iran-KSA Relations: Region is in Need of Regaining Security Away from US-Zionist Interventions
Story Code : 1046015
Abdul Salam added that the Islamic Umma is in need of regaining its security away from the foreign, mainly US-Zionist, interventions aimed at exploiting the regional rifts and promoting Iranophobia to stir up conflicts and launch a war on Yemen.
Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday an agreement aimed at resuming relations between the two countries.
Saudi Arab had led a regional coalition to launch a destructive war and impose a starving blockade on Yemen, killing dozens of thousands of innocent civilians and destroying the infrastructure in the impoverished country. Although the United Nations announced a ceasefire in 2022, the coalition continued besieging the Yemenis suffering from dreadful living conditions.