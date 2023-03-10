Ansarullah Spox on Restoration of Iran-KSA Relations: Region is in Need of Regaining Security Away from US-Zionist Interventions

Islam Times - The spokesman of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement, Mohammad Abdul Salam, commented via Telegram on the announcement of the restoration of the relations between Iran and Saudi, stressing that the region is in need of the restoration of normal ties among its states.

Iran and Saudi Arabia announced on Friday an agreement aimed at resuming relations between the two countries.

Saudi Arab had led a regional coalition to launch a destructive war and impose a starving blockade on Yemen, killing dozens of thousands of innocent civilians and destroying the infrastructure in the impoverished country. Although the United Nations announced a ceasefire in 2022, the coalition continued besieging the Yemenis suffering from dreadful living conditions.

Abdul Salam added that the Islamic Umma is in need of regaining its security away from the foreign, mainly US-Zionist, interventions aimed at exploiting the regional rifts and promoting Iranophobia to stir up conflicts and launch a war on Yemen.