US Allows Iraq to Release $500 Million in Iran’s Blocked Assets

Islam Times - The United States has allowed Iraq to release the Iranian blocked assets worth $500 million due to sanctions relief, an Iranian official said.

The US has mandated Iraq to release $500 million in Iranian blocked assets, the secretary-general of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday.Turning to Iran’s blocked assets in neighboring Iraq, Hamid Hosseini said the Iraqi officials agreed to deposit Iran’s electricity and gas funds into a banking account belonging to the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) and Iran’s Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution Management Company (known as TAVANIR).Iran’s blocked assets have been left in a bank under the strict supervision of the US and are only allowed to be used for importing goods and commodities that are not subject to sanctions, he said, adding that $1 billion worth of goods and commodities was handed over to Iran last year, so that Iran’s debt to Turkmenistan as a result of gas imports was paid through this procedure.During a recent visit of Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to the US, Iraq was given permission to release the $500 million worth of Iranian assets blocked in the Iraqi banks.