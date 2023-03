Islam Times - Local sources in Azerbaijan reported on Friday that several people were injured in a shooting in the country's capital, Baku.

Three people were injured during the shooting, according to the local media APA.The incident took place near the Baku State Circus, the local media reports said.Law enforcement officers arrived in the area.No further details were released so far.Earlier this month, two people were injured and one person was killed as a result of a shooting that occurred at a hypermarket in Baku city.