“Israel” Laments Dangerous Development: World Welcomes Iran, Saudi Restoration of Ties

Islam Times - As various countries rushed to welcome the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the apartheid “Israeli” entity lamented the development as a “fatal blow” to its regional coalition building against the Islamic Republic.

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia finally clinched a deal on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies, seven years after ties were severed over several issues.The important development soon became a hot topic in regional as well as international media and reactions from other countries began to pour in.“The return to normal relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Saudi Arabia provides great capacities to both countries, the region, and the Muslim world,” Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who is set to soon meet with his Saudi counterpart to make the necessary arrangements, wrote in a post on his Twitter account.“The good neighborliness policy, as the key axis of the Iranian administration’s foreign policy, is strongly moving in the right direction and the diplomatic apparatus is actively behind the preparation of more regional steps,” he said.Saudi National Security Adviser Musaid Al Aiban, who negotiated the agreement with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, said that Riyadh “welcomes the initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom’s consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness.”He said Saudi Arabia takes “everything that would enhance security and stability in the region and the world,” while “adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences.”“While we value what we have reached, we hope that we will continue to continue the constructive dialogue, in accordance with the pillars and foundations included in the agreement, expressing our appreciation for the People’s Republic of China’s continued positive role in this regard.”Iran and Saudi Arabia agree in the Chinese capital of Beijing to restore their diplomatic relations seven years after they were severed over several issues.For his part, China’s Top Diplomat Wang Yi praised the agreement as “a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, offering major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world.”China will continue to play a constructive role in handling hotspot issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation, Wang said. “The world is not just limited to the Ukraine issue.”Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said the agreement will be “to the benefit” of the region.“The rapprochement of Iran and Saudi Arabia proceeds in its normal path and can open new horizons for the region and Lebanon,” he said.The Iranian foreign minister also held separate phone conversations with his Omani, Iraq, and Qatari counterparts who embraced the resumption of ties.Turkey and the United Arab Emirates also welcomed the new development in separate statementsIn the first reaction, the United States claimed that it embraces “de-escalation” in West Asia.“Generally speaking, we welcome any efforts to help end the war in Yemen and de-escalate tensions in the Middle East region. De-escalation and diplomacy together with deterrence are key pillars of the policy President Biden outlined during his visit to the region last year,” a White House National Security Council spokesperson told Reuters.Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdulsalam, the Yemeni Ansarullah resistance movement’s chief negotiator, said the region is in need of resumption of “normal ties” between its countries.“The region needs the resumption of normal ties between its countries for the Islamic nation to reclaim its lost security as a result of foreign, especially American-Zionist, interferences,” he tweeted.Foreign interference, he said, has taken advantage of differences in the region and used Iranophobia to wage aggression on Yemen.On the opposite front, the Israeli regime did not seem to take the development so well. Former “Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called the agreement a “political victory” for Iran and a “serious and dangerous development for ‘Israel’.”“This delivers a fatal blow to efforts to build a regional coalition against Iran,” he said.Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid also described the reconciliation deal as a dangerous development that strips “Israel” of its regional ‘defensive’ wall. “The agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran reflects the complete and dangerous failure of the Israeli government’s foreign policy,” Lapid said.Benny Gantz, former minister of military affairs, also reacted to the rapprochement, stating that it was a cause for concern.