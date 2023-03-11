0
Saturday 11 March 2023 - 11:26

China: Parliament Names Xi Jinping as New Premier

Story Code : 1046132
China: Parliament Names Xi Jinping as New Premier
Li was nominated by Xi and appointed to the position with no dissenting voices at Saturday morning’s session of the National People’s Congress, China’s ceremonial parliament, in Beijing. He replaces outgoing premier Li Keqiang.

The 63-year-old received votes from nearly all the more than 2,900 delegates who voted. The rubber-stamp confirmation of Li’s position came a day after Xi, 69, secured an unrivalled third five-year term as president, setting him up to possibly rule for life and confirming him as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

Li is best known for having enforced a brutal “zero-COVID” lockdown in Shanghai last spring as party boss of the Chinese financial hub. In doing so, he proved his loyalty to Xi in the face of protests and complaints from residents over their lack of access to food, medical care and basic services.

Li came to know Xi during the then-future president’s term as head of Li’s native Zhejiang, a relatively wealthy southeastern province now known as a technology and manufacturing powerhouse.

Prior to the pandemic, Li built up a reputation in Zhejiang and Shanghai as friendly to private industry – even as Xi enforced tighter political controls and anti-COVID curbs – as well as having more control over e-commerce and other tech companies.

As premier, Li will be charged with reviving China’s economy still emerging from the pandemic. He will also have to tackle weak global demand for exports, lingering US tariff hikes, a shrinking workforce and an ageing population.

China’s economy grew by just 3 percent last year and on the opening day of parliament, Beijing set a modest 2023 growth target of about 5 percent, its lowest goal in nearly three decades.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023