0
Saturday 11 March 2023 - 13:24

Ayatollah Khamenei Urges All Justice-Seeking Nations for Joint Efforts

Story Code : 1046150
Ayatollah Khamenei Urges All Justice-Seeking Nations for Joint Efforts
In the ceremony announcing the official release of the Spanish translation of the book "Cell Number 14" in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, Imam Khamenei's message to all the Spanish-speaking people of the world was published.

The book “Cell Number 14” [in Spanish "Celda n. º 14] contains Imam Khamenei's memories of resistance from the periods he spent in prison and exile during his fight against the Pahlavi regime.

The text of the Leader's message is as follows:

“In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful

If I have been able to communicate with you Spanish-speaking people by way of this book “Cell Number 14”, I will be very pleased. This covers a small part of my life. It is very good if all of us and you and all justice-seeking nations are able to become more familiar with each other and combine our efforts. I pray that God will grant you prosperity.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023