0
Saturday 11 March 2023 - 21:12

“Israel” Internal War: Tel Aviv Commander Accuses Police Chief of Ruining Police

Story Code : 1046218
“Israel” Internal War: Tel Aviv Commander Accuses Police Chief of Ruining Police
In the latest aspects of the crisis, the so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir decided to dismiss Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, a decision which was frozen by the entity’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday.

According to “Israeli” media, the decision was delivered to Eshed by police chief Kobi Shabtai on Thursday, in a particularly difficult conversation between the two.

The district commander attacked Shabtai, telling him that he “destroyed the police.”

In the meantime, after the district commander was informed of the decision to depose him, Eshed took an unusual step by using the radio to address the police officers of the district, while they were deployed at the time in the middle of the demonstrations in Tel Aviv against the "judicial reform".

“Policemen and officers of the Tel Aviv district, we are going through a significant event of demonstrations in the district and have a significant national responsibility,” he noted at the beginning of the message.

In respsonse, Ben-Gvir attacked this reaction and called it “leftist and biased,” while the police chief announced that the district commander will continue to fulfill his duties in accordance with the A-G's announcement.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
West Seeks To Hype Iran’s Case To Distract World From ‘Israel’s’ Nuclear Arsenal: IAEA Envoy
9 March 2023
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
Marine in Kabul Airport Blast Says He Was Told Not to Shoot Daesh Bomber
9 March 2023
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
CIA Warned Germany About Nord Stream Attack ‘Months Before It Happened’
9 March 2023
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
Current Difficulties Are Step towards Further Sovereignization of Russia: Putin
7 March 2023
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
“Israeli” Extremist Minister Orders Mass Demolition of Palestinian Homes During Ramadan
8 March 2023
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
China’s Xi Slams US-Led “Suppression of China”, Calls for Self Reliance
7 March 2023
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
Iran Committed to Promoting Women’s Rights Despite US Sanctions: UN Envoy
8 March 2023
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
Lloyd Austin In Baghdad In Unannounced Visit: Fatah Alliance Says No Hesitation Over US Troop Expulsion
7 March 2023