“Israel” Internal War: Tel Aviv Commander Accuses Police Chief of Ruining Police

Islam Times - “Israeli” crisis has entered a dangerous stage that officials have warned is threatening the existence of the entity.

In the latest aspects of the crisis, the so-called “National Security” Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir decided to dismiss Tel Aviv district commander Ami Eshed, a decision which was frozen by the entity’s Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara on Friday.According to “Israeli” media, the decision was delivered to Eshed by police chief Kobi Shabtai on Thursday, in a particularly difficult conversation between the two.The district commander attacked Shabtai, telling him that he “destroyed the police.”In the meantime, after the district commander was informed of the decision to depose him, Eshed took an unusual step by using the radio to address the police officers of the district, while they were deployed at the time in the middle of the demonstrations in Tel Aviv against the "judicial reform".“Policemen and officers of the Tel Aviv district, we are going through a significant event of demonstrations in the district and have a significant national responsibility,” he noted at the beginning of the message.In respsonse, Ben-Gvir attacked this reaction and called it “leftist and biased,” while the police chief announced that the district commander will continue to fulfill his duties in accordance with the A-G's announcement.