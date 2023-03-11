0
Saturday 11 March 2023 - 21:13

Jordanians Protest Death Penalty Bill against Detainees behind “Israeli” Bars

Story Code : 1046220
The protesters gathered in front of the “Israeli” embassy in the capital, Amman, on Friday, as they held banners calling on the prisoners to stay strong, while condemning the draft bill which asks for death penalty for those carrying out operations against the apartheid entity.

“If the repressive measures do not stop, the prisoners will declare a general hunger strike at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan,” the brother of a Jordanian prisoner sentenced to five life terms in “Israel” warned.

Meanwhile, the Jordanian prisoners’ committee issued a statement, declaring that they plan to protest the mistreatment happening in “Israeli” jails towards Jordanian prisoners as well as the Knesset-endorsed draft bill for the death penalty.

The head of the Commission of Detainees Affairs confirmed that “Israel’s” passing of a bill that will legalize the death penalty against Palestinian prisoners, sheds light on the true nature of the occupying regime.

At the beginning of March, the Knesset gave preliminary approval to the death penalty bill, which would apply to those involved in retaliatory operations and attacks against Israeli military forces and settlers. 

The latest development comes as several demonstrations have rocked the kingdom and calls have risen to cut ties with Tel Aviv. 
