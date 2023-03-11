Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani urged the international community to do more to combat hate speech and acts of hate against Muslims.

Speaking at a high-level meeting to commemorate the first International Day to Combat Islamophobia on Saturday, Iravani emphasized the need for concrete action against rising hatred, discrimination, and violence against Muslims.The United Nations held a special event on Friday to mark the occasion, following the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution last year. The resolution called for global dialogue promoting tolerance, peace, respect for human rights, and religious diversity.In his statement, Iravani also highlighted the ongoing assault on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Shariff in Palestine, as well as the proliferation of anti-Muslim media outlets.The full text of his statement is as follows:It is a great honor to participate in this high‐level event commemorating the 15th of March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. At the outset, I would like to associate myself with the statement made by the distinguished representative of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on behalf of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter. I would also like to convey my appreciation to the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as the President of the General Assembly for convening this meeting.Mr. Chairman,Distinguished Colleagues,Today’s meeting demonstrates the strength of our determination to effectively address Islamophobia, including, among other things, hate speech, discrimination, terrorist attacks and violence against not only Muslims, but also their sacred beliefs, principles and shrines. In this regard, the world continues to witness the unceasing assault on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and Al-Haram Al-Shariff in Palestine, which is also accompanied by the daily aggressions against its Muslim people at the hands of the Israeli colonial occupation authorities. The Muslim Ummah has also witnessed public acts in a number of European countries wherein desecrating the Holy Quran has taken place under the pretext of freedom of expression.Furthermore, over the last few decades, a widespread network of anti-Muslim media outlets has emerged at an alarming and concerning rate. They are disguised as news platforms but promote a hostile and abusive environment against Muslims which is, inter alia, a threat to their human rights. As such, it is high time for the international community, particularly relevant international organizations and countries that claim to steadfastly work for the protection of Human Rights, to contribute to combating hate speech and acts of hate against this considerable portion of the world’s population.In conclusion, Mr. Chairman, the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly deplores all acts of violence against persons based on their religion or belief and reiterates its full solidarity with the victims of attacks emanating from Islamophobia all around the world. Furthermore, we highlight the utmost importance of commemorating the International day to Combat Islamophobia in recalling the international community's commitment to promoting a culture of tolerance and peace at all levels that are based on respect for human rights as well as the diversity of religions and beliefs.I thank you