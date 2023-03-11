0
Saturday 11 March 2023 - 21:32

Ex-Pakistani Diplomat: Iran-S Arabia Restoration of Ties Blow to US in ME Region

Story Code : 1046230
In continuation of the views on the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia Maleeha Lodhi, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed told Pakistani media on Saturday that this agreement in China is an expression of the direction of the balance of power in the region.

Also, Maleeha Lodhi, the former Pakistani ambassador to the US, said the Iran-Saudi deal is a blow to Israel as well as the US, and US efforts to isolate Iran have failed.

Saudi geostrategic expert Fahim Hamid Al-Hamid said that China is an important power and a symbol of peace and stability in the region. This agreement is an expression of the Saudi government’s policy that Iran and Saudi Arabia should now move forward as allies.

Moreover, according to Pakistani Geo News, prominent analyst Adil Najam said America will not remain silent on this situation.
