Sunday 12 March 2023 - 09:09

Israeli Attack Injures Three Soldiers in Syria's Tartous, Hama Countryside

Story Code : 1046285
Israeli Attack Injures Three Soldiers in Syria
The attack was carried out from the direction of northern Lebanon, and some of the Israeli aggression missiles were downed by Syrian air defense systems, the source said.

"The Israeli enemy used the Lebanese sky to fire several missiles at points in the outskirts of Tartous and Hama at 7:15 Damascus time. Our air defense systems intercepted and destroyed some of the enemy missiles," the Syrian army announced in a statement.

The Masyaf region, where the attack occurred, is strategically important due to its location near the Syrian coast on the Mediterranean Sea and an oil refinery. The area was also targeted in an Israeli missile attack last November.

The Israeli regime has carried out two attacks in the past month, one in Kafar Sousah on the outskirts of Damascus and another on Aleppo International Airport. The Syrian army reported material damages to the area in addition to the injuries.
