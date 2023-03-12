0
Sunday 12 March 2023 - 09:13

US to Implement New Export Restrictions on Chip Technology to Curb China's Access

Story Code : 1046288
The measures will reportedly focus on chip manufacturing capabilities and will double the number of equipment types that require special export licenses.

The report also suggests that the US will work with the governments of Japan and the Netherlands to coordinate the new measures. As the three countries dominate the global chip market, many analysts believe that Washington would require the support of the other two to make its measures effective. Although the Dutch and Japanese governments have yet to put any specific regulations targeting Beijing, sources claim that the US has been pressuring them for months.

While the Netherlands recently pitched plans to expand its export restrictions on its latest semiconductor technology, it did not mention China or offer further details.

The US has been trying to contain China's technological advancement, which it considers a threat to its national security. Last October, Washington implemented sweeping export controls that prohibited Chinese firms from buying certain American chip-making tools that could allegedly be used for military purposes.

China has criticized the US policies regarding semiconductors and has filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organization, arguing that they threatened the interests of Chinese companies and disrupted global supply chains.
