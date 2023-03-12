0
Sunday 12 March 2023 - 10:32

Heidar, Shafagh Missiles Showcased in Army Aviation Fair

Heidar, Shafagh Missiles Showcased in Army Aviation Fair
The exhibition of the latest achievements of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Aviation opened on Sunday morning in the presence of the top military advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, Iranian Army Ground Forces Commander Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari and Commander of the Army Aviation Second Brigadier General Yousef Ghorbani. 

A part of Iran Army Aviation's capabilities in different areas has been displayed in this exhibition.

Heidar cruise missile and Shafagh heavy antitank missile were among the achievements were showcased in the exhibition.
