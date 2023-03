Islam Times - A fire broke out at the Sukhareva Children’s and Teenage Mental Health Center in Moscow Saturday.

A total of 25 children were evacuated. The fire has been extinguished, the Ministry of Emergency Situations Moscow Department told reporters later."When the firefighters arrived at the scene, electric equipment was burning on the third floor of a three-story building on area of 1 square meter. The fire was localized at 21:36 and extinguished at 21:39," the Department said, according to TASS.No injuries were reported in the incident.