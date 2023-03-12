0
Sunday 12 March 2023 - 10:38

Fire Engulfs Karachi's Multi-storey Building

Story Code : 1046307
Fire Engulfs Karachi
More than 12 fire tenders and two snorkels were present at the scene of the fire, authorities confirmed, while several water tankers and two water bowsers are present to meet the demand for water.

According to a witness at the scene of the conflagration, there are some people on the eighth floor of the building, called the Portway Trade Centre, which is right beside a petrol pump. The structure houses several offices, as indicated by fire department personnel.

The blaze — rated by fire tenders as a third-degree fire — erupted in a billboard on top of the building and fire subsequently engulfed the entire building, according to sources.

According to the chief fire officer, the blaze has been largely contained, and efforts are underway by firefighters to enter the building.

Law enforcement personnel, including the police and Rangers, are present at the location to maintain order. Officials said that a petrol pump adjacent to the building has also been shut down along with the Shahrah-e-Quaideen bridge.

"The intensity of the fire on the lower floors of the building has been reduced," the fire officials confirmed, adding that efforts are underway to extinguish the raging fire on the top floors with the help of a snorkel.

According to officials from the Karachi Water Board, water tankers from the NIPA and Safoora hydrants have been sent to the location of the fire.

At first, three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the scene in an attempt to extinguish the blaze, Geo.Tv reported.

However, due to the severity of the fire, additional firefighting vehicles were summoned from across the city to help with the firefighting operation on the upper floors of the building.         
