Israeli Enemy Kills 3 Palestinian Resistance Fighters in Nablus

Islam Times - The Zionist occupation forces ambushed early Sunday a group of Palestinian resistance fighters, opening fire at their car in Nablus, West Bank,

The attack left three of them martyred as the Israeli occupation forces arrested a fourth resistance fighter.Al-Manar correspondent indicated that the Israeli enemy has escalated the policy of assassinating the Palestinian resistance fighters, reporting 83 martyrs since the beginning of 2023.The reporter noted that the martyrs are Jihad and Oday Al-Shami in addition to Mohamad Dabeek, adding that a public strike was announced in Nablus in order to mourn them.“Lions’ Den” resistance group mourned the martyrs, indicating that they were confronting an Israeli ambush when they occupation soldiers assassinated them.The Palestinian resistance factions affirmed that the Zionist crime will bot debilitate the Palestinians’ will to fight the enemy, vowing to launch more attacks on the Israeli occupation.