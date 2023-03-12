Iraqi Parliament to Consider Assassination Case of General Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

Islam Times - The Iraqi parliament is set to consider the assassination case of top Iranian commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and former Deputy Chief of Iraq's Popular Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Member of the Iraqi parliament and head of al-Sadiqun bloc Hassan Salem announced on Saturday that the case will soon be presented to the parliament, Sputnik reported."There are domestic and foreign parties involved in the crime of the Baghdad International Airport, whether it was the United States of America, Lebanon, Syria, or even within Iraq," Salem said. The Iraqi Parliament emphasized that "the blood of the martyrs of the victory is a trust in our hands, and we will not remain silent about this heinous crime committed by the United States of America," describing it as "an unforgivable crime."Salem called on the government to provide the results of the investigations of the assassinations, including those of eight other companions. He emphasized the importance of condemning the terror attacks and declared that the parliament will question the perpetrators of the crime in accordance with current laws.In the same context, Iraqi parliament member Mohammed Al-Baldawi called on the government and judiciary in his country to take serious measures to uncover those involved in the assassination of General Soleimani and al-Muhandis, pointing out that the opportunity is favorable to hold the accomplices accountable, especially after they were removed from government positions.On January 3, 2020, a US drone strike near Baghdad International Airport assassinated General Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps. The attack -- that also killed Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with several others -- came while General Soleimani was on an official visit to the Iraqi capital.